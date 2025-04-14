McIlroy leads by four as Masters back-nine battle begins

(@FahadShabbir)

Augusta, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) Rory McIlroy overcame a nightmare start to seize a four-stroke lead after the first nine holes in Sunday's final round of the Masters as he seeks a victory to complete a career Grand Slam.

The 35-year-old from Northern Ireland, who has failed in 10 consecutive tries to complete the Slam at Augusta National, squandered a two-stroke lead on the first hole and fell one behind last-group playing partner Bryson DeChambeau, the reigning US Open champion.

But McIlroy came out in front on two-shot swings on both the third and fourth holes and after a seven-foot birdie putt at the ninth reached the 10th tee with a four-stroke edge on DeChambeau, Sweden's Ludvig Aberg and England's Justin Rose.

World number two McIlroy, a four-time major winner, has not won a major title since 2014 but hopes to end the drought and join Jack Nicklaus, Tiger Woods, Gary Player, Gene Sarazen and Ben Hogan as the only players to win all four majors.

It's a thrilling rematch of a late duel with DeChambeau at last year's US Open that saw McIlroy bogey three of the last four holes as DeChambeau saved par from a bunker at the 72nd hole to win his second US Open title.

There were three two-shot swings in Sunday's first four holes in an electric atmosphere at what felt like a heavyweight fight, DeChambeau slapping hands and screaming with supporters on the way to the first tee as McIlroy kept his cool.

McIlroy found a fairway bunker off the first tee, missed an 18-foot par putt, then botched an eight-foot comeback putt to squander his edge with a double bogey.

With an eight-foot birdie putt at the par-5 second, DeChambeau grabbed the lead at 11-under.

McIlroy answered by curling in a nine-foot birdie putt at the par-4 third and when DeChambeau made bogey, missing a nine-foot par putt, McIlroy was back in front.

DeChambeau missed the green at the par-3 fourth and made another bogey while McIlroy sank another nine-foot birdie putt and, stunningly, the European star who gave away three strokes in the first two holes was ahead by three.

McIlroy blasted into right trees on the fifth but landed his second shot off pine straw to just off the green and saved par to stay on 12-under.

At the seventh, McIlroy found the left trees but landed his approach eight feet from the hole, laughing at his luck with a wide grin showing his delight. He even smiled after leaving the birdie putt short.

McIlroy closed the front nine with a birdie to reach 13-under while DeChambeau missed a seven-foot birdie attempt of his own.