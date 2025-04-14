McIlroy Leads By Four As Masters Back-nine Battle Begins
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 14, 2025 | 03:00 PM
Augusta, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) Rory McIlroy overcame a nightmare start to seize a four-stroke lead after the first nine holes in Sunday's final round of the Masters as he seeks a victory to complete a career Grand Slam.
The 35-year-old from Northern Ireland, who has failed in 10 consecutive tries to complete the Slam at Augusta National, squandered a two-stroke lead on the first hole and fell one behind last-group playing partner Bryson DeChambeau, the reigning US Open champion.
But McIlroy came out in front on two-shot swings on both the third and fourth holes and after a seven-foot birdie putt at the ninth reached the 10th tee with a four-stroke edge on DeChambeau, Sweden's Ludvig Aberg and England's Justin Rose.
World number two McIlroy, a four-time major winner, has not won a major title since 2014 but hopes to end the drought and join Jack Nicklaus, Tiger Woods, Gary Player, Gene Sarazen and Ben Hogan as the only players to win all four majors.
It's a thrilling rematch of a late duel with DeChambeau at last year's US Open that saw McIlroy bogey three of the last four holes as DeChambeau saved par from a bunker at the 72nd hole to win his second US Open title.
There were three two-shot swings in Sunday's first four holes in an electric atmosphere at what felt like a heavyweight fight, DeChambeau slapping hands and screaming with supporters on the way to the first tee as McIlroy kept his cool.
McIlroy found a fairway bunker off the first tee, missed an 18-foot par putt, then botched an eight-foot comeback putt to squander his edge with a double bogey.
With an eight-foot birdie putt at the par-5 second, DeChambeau grabbed the lead at 11-under.
McIlroy answered by curling in a nine-foot birdie putt at the par-4 third and when DeChambeau made bogey, missing a nine-foot par putt, McIlroy was back in front.
DeChambeau missed the green at the par-3 fourth and made another bogey while McIlroy sank another nine-foot birdie putt and, stunningly, the European star who gave away three strokes in the first two holes was ahead by three.
McIlroy blasted into right trees on the fifth but landed his second shot off pine straw to just off the green and saved par to stay on 12-under.
At the seventh, McIlroy found the left trees but landed his approach eight feet from the hole, laughing at his luck with a wide grin showing his delight. He even smiled after leaving the birdie putt short.
McIlroy closed the front nine with a birdie to reach 13-under while DeChambeau missed a seven-foot birdie attempt of his own.
Recent Stories
Rory McIlroy wins The Masters to complete career Grand Slam
UAE leaders congratulate President of Gabon on winning presidential elections
President sends letter to Japan’s PM delivered by UAE Special Envoy
SCA urges shareholders to collect unclaimed dividends from joint stock companies ..
Daniel Noboa wins Ecuador presidential vote
Magnitude 6.5 earthquake strikes Fiji Islands region
China's foreign trade up 1.3% in Q1 2025
4th ERA Awards: Mansour bin Zayed named Champion Owner; PA Champion Breeder for ..
Abdullah bin Zayed receives phone call from Iranian Foreign Minister
First International Conference on Eustachian Tube Research & Interventions concl ..
PREDA Announces Strategic Partnership with Kilam Law
Your Smartphone Just Got Smarter—Thanks to Infinix One Tap AI!
More Stories From World
-
More than 5,000 cases of measles registered in Kyrgyzstan6 minutes ago
-
McIlroy completes career Grand Slam with emotional Masters playoff win6 minutes ago
-
McIlroy leads by four as Masters back-nine battle begins6 minutes ago
-
Brazil ex-president Bolsonaro surgery ends 'with success'6 minutes ago
-
China urges UK to avoid 'politicising' trade after British Steel spat16 minutes ago
-
Nobel Literature Prize winner Mario Vargas Llosa dies in Peru16 minutes ago
-
Madinah Governor inaugurates 13th International Cultural Festival26 minutes ago
-
U.S. Secretary of Energy visits King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals26 minutes ago
-
Dubai International Airport retains top spot in international passenger traffic26 minutes ago
-
Magnitude 6.5 earthquake strikes south of Fiji Islands36 minutes ago
-
Cambridge wins both races in annual boat duel36 minutes ago
-
Five killed, nine injured in NW China coal mine accident36 minutes ago