McIlroy Taking Break From Golf After 'toughest' Day
Sumaira FH Published June 18, 2024 | 08:30 AM
Miami, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2024) Rory McIlroy said Monday he plans to take a break from golf after describing his epic US Open collapse as probably the "toughest" day of his professional career.
In his first public comments since his meltdown at Pinehurst on Sunday that allowed Bryson DeChambeau to claim a one-shot victory, McIlroy said his next event will be the July 11-14 Scottish Open, the warm-up for the British Open.
"Yesterday was a tough day, probably the toughest I've had in my nearly 17 years as professional golfer," said McIlroy, who has withdrawn from this week's Travelers Championship in Connecticut.
McIlroy, who left Pinehurst swiftly on Sunday without speaking to media, squandered a two-shot lead with five holes to play, making bogeys on three of the last four holes to surrender a winning position to DeChambeau.
Two of McIlroy's bogeys came from missed putts of less than four feet.
It was the latest agonising near-miss for McIlroy in his attempts to end a decade-long pursuit of a fifth major. McIlroy now has 21 top-10 finishes, including four runner-ups, since his last major in 2014.
The 35-year-old from Northern Ireland insisted however that he believed the positives outweighed the negatives from his US Open disaster.
"As I reflect on my week, I'll rue a few things over the course of the tournament, mostly the two missed putts on 16 and 18 on the final day," McIlroy said. "But as I always try to do, I'll look at the positives of the week that far outweigh the negatives.
"As I said at the start of the tournament, I feel close to winning my next major championship, than I ever have.
"The one word that I would describe my career as is 'resilient'. I've shown my resilience over and over again in the last 17 years and I will again.
"I'm going to take a few weeks away from the game to process everything and build myself back up for my defense of the Genesis Scottish Open and the Open at Royal Troon.
"See you in Scotland."
McIlroy meanwhile paid tribute to the charismatic DeChambeau, describing the American LIV Golf player as a worthy US Open champion.
"I'd like to congratulate Bryson," McIlroy said. "He is a worthy champion and exactly what professional golf needs right now. I think we can all agree on that."
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 June 2024
PTV’s “Esaar Abad” to premiere on Eid ul Adha
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan opt to field first against Ireland
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 June 2024
S.Africa's Ramaphosa to announce 'inclusive' coalition cabinet
4 Labourers die of suffocation during cleanliness of manhole
Football: Euro 2024 results - 1st update
Tennis: s'-Hertogenbosch ATP/WTA results - collated
Hot, dry weather for city
Saudi Arabia leverages data, AI technologies to enhance Hajj pilgrims experience
More Stories From World
-
Tokyo stocks open higher after US gains15 seconds ago
-
Germany's golden oldies leading push for Euros glory20 seconds ago
-
EU leaders see top jobs deal returning von der Leyen by end June27 seconds ago
-
Birmingham WTA champion Ostapenko knocked out in first round10 minutes ago
-
Australia's Thompson knocks Rune out of Queen's Club tennis8 hours ago
-
Ferguson takes record haul as eliminated New Zealand beat PNG in T20 World Cup8 hours ago
-
Football: Euro 2024 results9 hours ago
-
Football: Euro 2024 table9 hours ago
-
New Zealand's Ferguson takes record 3-0 against PNG in T20 World Cup9 hours ago
-
France cutting troops in West, Central Africa to 600: sources9 hours ago
-
Search for dozens feared missing after deadly migrant shipwrecks off Italy9 hours ago
-
Ronaldo shows us 'anything is possible': Portugal's Dias10 hours ago