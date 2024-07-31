McKeown Delivers More Aussie Gold As Ireland's Wiffen Makes History
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 31, 2024 | 10:00 AM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2024) Kaylee McKeown won back-to-back gold in the women's 100m backstroke while Daniel Wiffen made history as he became the first Irishman to win a swimming gold as he swept to victory in the 800m freestyle at the Paris Games on Tuesday.
There was also joy for Great Britain's men who defended their 4x200m freestyle relay gold with a convincing victory.
Australia's women continued their domination over rivals the USA in the La Defense Arena with McKeown beating world record holder Regan Smith in one of the most highly anticipated duels of the Games.
After Ariarne Titmus beat Katie Ledecky in the 400m freestyle 'Race of the Century' on the opening night and Mollie O'Callaghan won the 200m freestyle and the Dolphins combined for gold in the 4x100m freestyle relay, this was another show of strength.
"It's been an awesome few days watching all the Aussies get up and race so I just had to put my best foot forward tonight," said McKeown, who now owns four Olympic golds and will aim for another in the 200m backstroke.
"To have all this atmosphere all that adrenaline and be able to perform like that it's really special to me and I'm happy with have gone so far," she said
She is now one of only two women, along with American Natalie Coughlin, to have won two golds in this event.
Recent Stories
Muqam expresses hope talks with JI to be fruitful
IPP contracts not being renewed: Musadik Malik
Swimmer Anna Carolina expelled from Olympics for night out with boyfriend
Govt decreases petrol price by Rs6.17
One year on 'Mars': Inside NASA's ultra-realistic isolation study
Provinces agree to continue consultation for addressal of water distribution
Palestinian detainees subjected to arbitrary detention, torture: UN report; Gute ..
Motorcyclist crushed to death in Jand
Govt committed to export led growth through comprehensive strategy: Ahsan Iqbal
Govt focuses on preservation of wildlife: MNA
FBR collects Rs 659.2 bln in 1st month of FY 2024-25
Privatization of DISCOs, use of Thar coal to help reduce energy prices: Awais
More Stories From World
-
UN Security Council to hold emergency meeting over Hamas leader killing2 hours ago
-
School bus, train collide in S.Africa killing five children2 hours ago
-
School bus, train collide in S.Africa killing five children2 hours ago
-
Israeli attacks in Beirut, Tehran ‘represent a dangerous escalation', UN chief warns4 hours ago
-
One year on 'Mars': Inside NASA's ultra-realistic isolation study5 hours ago
-
Palestinian detainees subjected to arbitrary detention, torture: UN report; Guterres horrified4 hours ago
-
Greek journalist's murder trial ends without convictions7 hours ago
-
Al Jazeera says Israeli strike kills two of its journalists in Gaza7 hours ago
-
Russia extends detention of French researcher: court7 hours ago
-
Zelensky slams Olympic sanctions on Russia as 'piecemeal'7 hours ago
-
US election a 'challenge' that poses 'risks' for Ukraine: Zelensky7 hours ago
-
'Whole world' wants Russia at next peace summit: Zelensky7 hours ago