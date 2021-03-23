UrduPoint.com
McKinsey Consultants Pay $45Mln To Settle Opioid Marketing Probe - Nevada Attorney General

McKinsey Consultants Pay $45Mln to Settle Opioid Marketing Probe - Nevada Attorney General

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2021) McKinsey & Company has paid $45 million to resolve investigations into the role that the firm played in Nevada's opioid epidemic by advising drug producers how best to market them, state Attorney General Aaron Ford said in a press release on Monday.

"Today, Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford announced a settlement with one of the world's largest consulting firms, McKinsey & Company, to resolve investigations into the company's role in Nevada's opioid epidemic," the release said. "As a result of this settlement, Nevada will receive $45 million."

The state of Nevada's filings in court described how McKinsey advised opioid manufacturers, including OxyContin producer Purdue Pharma for more than a decade, the release said.

"Nevada is a hardest hit state by the opioid crisis and is owed a great deal of compensation and justice. I applaud McKinsey's decision to step forward to address the opioid crisis and the particular devastation it caused here in Nevada," Ford said in the release.

The complaint, filed with the settlement, alleges that McKinsey advised Purdue, and other opioid manufacturers, on how to maximize profits from its opioid products, including targeting high-volume prescribers and using specific messaging to get physicians to prescribe more opioids to more patients, the release said.

