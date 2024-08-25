McLaren's Norris Takes Pole For Dutch Grand Prix
Faizan Hashmi Published August 25, 2024 | 12:30 AM
Zandvoort, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2024) McLaren driver Lando Norris on Saturday claimed pole position for the Dutch Grand Prix, pipping local favourite Max Verstappen into second in a thrilling qualifying session.
The British driver registered the fastest lap in one minute 9.673 seconds ahead of Verstappen's Red Bull who clocked 1min 10.029sec in windy and damp conditions on the Zandvoort circuit.
Norris's McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri will start in third place on the grid on Sunday, ahead of George Russell from Mercedes in fourth.
"We lacked a bit of pace. I'm still happy to be on the front row. It's tricky out there with the wind," said Verstappen.
"I'm happy with second. I think after yesterday, this was a good result," added the 26-year-old.
Verstappen will be competing in his 200th Grand Prix on Sunday but things did not all go his way at his home Grand Prix.
He has never been beaten in the three races held in the Netherlands since it was re-established on the circuit in 2021 and always started in pole position.
But he trailed in fifth during practice, complaining his Red Bull was lacking speed, with no clear path to improving performance.
After winning 19 races on a cruise to the 2023 world championship, Verstappen took seven of the first 10 in 2024, leaving many fearing a similar procession this year.
But he has suffered a lean spell by his own standards, without a win in the last four races -- his longest winless stretch since 2020.
He nevertheless enjoys a 78-point lead in the drivers' championship over closest rival Norris, who has admitted he faces an uphill climb to overhaul the Dutchman.
"I'm not expecting anything easy that's for sure," Norris told reporters after the qualifying.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2024
Indian PM Modi uses Pakistan’s airspace on return from Poland to homeland
Sindh announces Holiday for Chelum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA)
GCU issues dress code for students, bans jeans, T-shirts
Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz visits injured policemen in Rahim Yar Khan
Shaheen Afridi, Ansha welcome their first child
IHC expresses serious concerns over state institutions’ apathy in Azhar Mashwa ..
Police release CCTV footage in Kolkata doctor rape-murder case
Bodies of 28 pilgrims arrive in Pakistan via special flight
Two die, four get injured in Pishin blast
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 August 2024
More Stories From World
-
Pope Francis condemns Ukraine ban on Russia-linked Orthodox Church56 minutes ago
-
Pope calls for more help for mpox victims1 hour ago
-
Ten dead in northern Ethiopia landslide: state media2 hours ago
-
England's Wood out of last two Tests against Sri Lanka2 hours ago
-
Air France says suspending Tel Aviv, Beirut flights at least until Monday2 hours ago
-
Pakistan debuts in major US ice hockey tournament, defeats Brazil after two losses2 hours ago
-
Bangladesh metro back on track after protest closure3 hours ago
-
French teen Lanier takes Japan Open badminton title3 hours ago
-
Djokovic calls for 'clear protocols' in wake of Sinner doping case4 hours ago
-
Thirteen dead after migrant boat sinks off Yemen: UN agency4 hours ago
-
Venezuela opposition candidate issued summons over vote dispute6 hours ago
-
Floods ease in Bangladesh but 300,000 still in shelters6 hours ago