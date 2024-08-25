Open Menu

McLaren's Norris Takes Pole For Dutch Grand Prix

Faizan Hashmi Published August 25, 2024 | 12:30 AM

McLaren's Norris takes pole for Dutch Grand Prix

Zandvoort, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2024) McLaren driver Lando Norris on Saturday claimed pole position for the Dutch Grand Prix, pipping local favourite Max Verstappen into second in a thrilling qualifying session.

The British driver registered the fastest lap in one minute 9.673 seconds ahead of Verstappen's Red Bull who clocked 1min 10.029sec in windy and damp conditions on the Zandvoort circuit.

Norris's McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri will start in third place on the grid on Sunday, ahead of George Russell from Mercedes in fourth.

"We lacked a bit of pace. I'm still happy to be on the front row. It's tricky out there with the wind," said Verstappen.

"I'm happy with second. I think after yesterday, this was a good result," added the 26-year-old.

Verstappen will be competing in his 200th Grand Prix on Sunday but things did not all go his way at his home Grand Prix.

He has never been beaten in the three races held in the Netherlands since it was re-established on the circuit in 2021 and always started in pole position.

But he trailed in fifth during practice, complaining his Red Bull was lacking speed, with no clear path to improving performance.

After winning 19 races on a cruise to the 2023 world championship, Verstappen took seven of the first 10 in 2024, leaving many fearing a similar procession this year.

But he has suffered a lean spell by his own standards, without a win in the last four races -- his longest winless stretch since 2020.

He nevertheless enjoys a 78-point lead in the drivers' championship over closest rival Norris, who has admitted he faces an uphill climb to overhaul the Dutchman.

"I'm not expecting anything easy that's for sure," Norris told reporters after the qualifying.

Related Topics

World Driver Mercedes George Lead Netherlands Sunday 2020 Oscar All From McLaren Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2024

9 hours ago
 Indian PM Modi uses Pakistan’s airspace on retur ..

Indian PM Modi uses Pakistan’s airspace on return from Poland to homeland

1 day ago
 Sindh announces Holiday for Chelum of Hazrat Imam ..

Sindh announces Holiday for Chelum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA)

1 day ago
 GCU issues dress code for students, bans jeans, T- ..

GCU issues dress code for students, bans jeans, T-shirts

1 day ago
 Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz visits injured policemen in ..

Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz visits injured policemen in Rahim Yar Khan

1 day ago
Shaheen Afridi, Ansha welcome their first child

Shaheen Afridi, Ansha welcome their first child

1 day ago
 IHC expresses serious concerns over state institut ..

IHC expresses serious concerns over state institutions’ apathy in Azhar Mashwa ..

1 day ago
 Police release CCTV footage in Kolkata doctor rape ..

Police release CCTV footage in Kolkata doctor rape-murder case

1 day ago
 Bodies of 28 pilgrims arrive in Pakistan via speci ..

Bodies of 28 pilgrims arrive in Pakistan via special flight

1 day ago
 Two die, four get injured in Pishin blast

Two die, four get injured in Pishin blast

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 August 2024

1 day ago

More Stories From World