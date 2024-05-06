McLaren's Norris Wins Miami Grand Prix
Muhammad Irfan Published May 06, 2024 | 09:50 AM
Miami Gardens, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2024) McLaren's Lando Norris won the first Formula One race of his career with a shock victory over world champion Max Verstappen in the Miami Grand Prix on Sunday.
Norris, in his 110th race for McLaren, beat Verstappen by over seven seconds with Ferrari's Charles Leclerc finishing third.
Verstappen, who began on pole, had won four of the opening five races of the season and leads the world championship standings.
It looked like business as usual with the Dutchman leading until lap 24 when he pitted and Norris's McLaren team-mate Oscar Piastri took over the lead.
Australian Piastri himself went into the pits four laps later, allowing Norris to grab the lead and the British driver never looked back.
Crucially, Norris was able to pit during a safety car on lap 30, earning him a valuable time advantage which he never relinquished.
The safety car came after Kevin Magnussen clipped Logan Sargeant, sending the American Williams driver into the wall, bringing a yellow flag.
Norris took full advantage of the safety car and with Verstappen struggling to catch up, he secured his maiden win.
Norris was hoisted in the air by the McLaren mechanics as his long wait for a victory in the sport came to an end.
"About time huh?" said Norris, "I knew on Friday that we had the pace...today we managed to put it together. We had the perfect strategy, it all paid off," he added.
"I guess a lot of people doubted me along the way. I've made a lot of mistakes over the last five years, my short career, but today we pulled it all together, so this is all for the team.
"I stuck with McLaren because I could believe in them and I did believe in them and today proved exactly that," he added.
Verstappen said his Red Bull had been unable to keep up with Norris once the McLaren driver switched to hard tyres.
"They just had more pace, Lando was flying. It was incredibly difficult for us, but on the bad days P2, I'll take it right?
"I'm very happy for Lando, its been a long time coming and it's not going to be his last one. He definitely deserves it," said the Dutchman.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 May 2024
Dubai Mum Becomes the First Ever Pakistani Woman to Climb 11 of the 14 Highest M ..
Over 37% Tobacco tax increase suggested to save lives, boost revenue
Mohsin Naqvi has offered a substantial incentive, pledging $100,000 to every pla ..
Citizens join Al Barsha Police in “An Hour for Dubai” Initiative
Art can be a powerful tool to relieve stress, Experts say at Sharjah Children’ ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 May 2024
Bugti assures transporters for addressing their problems
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Mohammad Ishaq Dar meets foreign min ..
3 drug peddlers arrested, hashish recovered
More Stories From World
-
Asian markets build on rally as US jobs data boost rate cut hopes3 minutes ago
-
Bodies of murdered Australian, US surfers identified in Mexico13 minutes ago
-
EU chief says will urge 'fair' China competition in talks with Xi43 minutes ago
-
Israel army says 3 soldiers killed in Gaza crossing rocket attack43 minutes ago
-
McLaren's Norris wins Miami Grand Prix43 minutes ago
-
Cesar Luis Menotti, architect of Argentina's 1978 World Cup triumph, dead at 8553 minutes ago
-
Floor by floor search for flood victims in Brazil's Porto Alegre53 minutes ago
-
Ex-minister Jose Raul Mulino wins Panama presidential race1 hour ago
-
Private investment fuels race for nuclear fusion power in US2 hours ago
-
Lyles, Thomas star as USA dominate World Relays2 hours ago
-
'Sound of silence' for troubled Milan as Juve inch towards Champions League2 hours ago
-
Brazil mounts frantic rescue effort as flooding kills at least 782 hours ago