Open Menu

McLaren's Norris Wins Miami Grand Prix

Muhammad Irfan Published May 06, 2024 | 09:50 AM

McLaren's Norris wins Miami Grand Prix

Miami Gardens, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2024) McLaren's Lando Norris won the first Formula One race of his career with a shock victory over world champion Max Verstappen in the Miami Grand Prix on Sunday.

Norris, in his 110th race for McLaren, beat Verstappen by over seven seconds with Ferrari's Charles Leclerc finishing third.

Verstappen, who began on pole, had won four of the opening five races of the season and leads the world championship standings.

It looked like business as usual with the Dutchman leading until lap 24 when he pitted and Norris's McLaren team-mate Oscar Piastri took over the lead.

Australian Piastri himself went into the pits four laps later, allowing Norris to grab the lead and the British driver never looked back.

Crucially, Norris was able to pit during a safety car on lap 30, earning him a valuable time advantage which he never relinquished.

The safety car came after Kevin Magnussen clipped Logan Sargeant, sending the American Williams driver into the wall, bringing a yellow flag.

Norris took full advantage of the safety car and with Verstappen struggling to catch up, he secured his maiden win.

Norris was hoisted in the air by the McLaren mechanics as his long wait for a victory in the sport came to an end.

"About time huh?" said Norris, "I knew on Friday that we had the pace...today we managed to put it together. We had the perfect strategy, it all paid off," he added.

"I guess a lot of people doubted me along the way. I've made a lot of mistakes over the last five years, my short career, but today we pulled it all together, so this is all for the team.

"I stuck with McLaren because I could believe in them and I did believe in them and today proved exactly that," he added.

Verstappen said his Red Bull had been unable to keep up with Norris once the McLaren driver switched to hard tyres.

"They just had more pace, Lando was flying. It was incredibly difficult for us, but on the bad days P2, I'll take it right?

"I'm very happy for Lando, its been a long time coming and it's not going to be his last one. He definitely deserves it," said the Dutchman.

Related Topics

World Business Driver Car Lead Logan Miami Sunday Oscar All Ferrari Race McLaren Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 May 2024

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 May 2024

2 hours ago
 Dubai Mum Becomes the First Ever Pakistani Woman t ..

Dubai Mum Becomes the First Ever Pakistani Woman to Climb 11 of the 14 Highest M ..

8 hours ago
 Over 37% Tobacco tax increase suggested to save li ..

Over 37% Tobacco tax increase suggested to save lives, boost revenue

15 hours ago
 Mohsin Naqvi has offered a substantial incentive, ..

Mohsin Naqvi has offered a substantial incentive, pledging $100,000 to every pla ..

18 hours ago
 Citizens join Al Barsha Police in “An Hour for D ..

Citizens join Al Barsha Police in “An Hour for Dubai” Initiative

18 hours ago
Art can be a powerful tool to relieve stress, Expe ..

Art can be a powerful tool to relieve stress, Experts say at Sharjah Children’ ..

18 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 May 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 May 2024

1 day ago
 Bugti assures transporters for addressing their pr ..

Bugti assures transporters for addressing their problems

1 day ago
 Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Mohamm ..

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Mohammad Ishaq Dar meets foreign min ..

2 days ago
 3 drug peddlers arrested, hashish recovered

3 drug peddlers arrested, hashish recovered

1 day ago

More Stories From World