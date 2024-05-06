McLaren's Norris Wins Miami Grand Prix
Muhammad Irfan Published May 06, 2024 | 01:50 PM
Miami Gardens, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2024) McLaren's Lando Norris won the first Formula One race of his career with a shock victory over world champion Max Verstappen in the Miami Grand Prix on Sunday.
Norris, in his 110th race for McLaren, beat Verstappen by over seven seconds with Ferrari's Charles Leclerc finishing third.
Verstappen, who began on pole, had won four of the opening five races of the season and leads the world championship standings.
It looked like business as usual with the Dutchman leading until lap 24 when he pitted and Norris's McLaren team-mate Oscar Piastri took over the lead.
Australian Piastri himself went into the pits four laps later, allowing Norris to grab the lead and the British driver never looked back.
Crucially, Norris was able to pit during a safety car on lap 30, earning him a valuable time advantage which he never relinquished.
The safety car came after Kevin Magnussen clipped Logan Sargeant, sending the American Williams driver into the wall, bringing a yellow flag.
Norris took full advantage of the safety car and with Verstappen struggling to catch up, he secured his maiden win.
"I knew it, I knew it when I came in today," yelled a delighted Norris on the team radio.
