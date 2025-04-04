Suzuka, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2025) Oscar Piastri went fastest Friday in a McLaren one-two during a chaotic second practice for the Japanese Grand Prix that was red-flagged four times, as Red Bull debutant Yuki Tsunoda came 18th.

Piastri clocked a fastest lap of 1min 28.114sec to pip teammate and championship leader Lando Norris by 0.049sec in dry, sunny conditions at Suzuka.

Piastri and Norris have won one grand prix each in a dominant start to the season from McLaren.

RB's Isack Hadjar was a surprise third fastest, 0.404sec behind Australia's Piastri, followed by Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton and RB's Liam Lawson.

Mercedes' George Russell was sixth, followed by Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and Red Bull's four-time world champion Max Verstappen.

His new teammate Tsunoda was a lowly 18th, 2.511sec behind Piastri.

A heavily disrupted session was red-flagged about 10 minutes in when Alpine's Jack Doohan spun off the track and smashed into the barriers at high speed.

The car was badly damaged, with one wheel flying off upon impact.

Doohan quickly confirmed he was unhurt and climbed out of the cockpit unaided before being helped back to the pits.

The session was halted for around 20 minutes and it restarted for only a matter of minutes before it was stopped again.

Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso barrelled off the track and came to a halt deep into the gravel.

The Spaniard radioed to say that he was stuck and his car had to be lifted away before practice could continue.

The red flag came out a third time when sparks from the cars started a small fire on the grass surrounding the track.

There was just enough time for another stoppage with 10 seconds of the session remaining when sparks started another fire.

The session marked an eventful first day behind the wheel of the Red Bull for Japan's Tsunoda in his home grand prix.

The 24-year-old was catapulted into a Red Bull seat last week when Lawson was axed just two races into the season.

Norris went fastest in the first practice session ahead of Russell and Leclerc, with Tsunoda a solid sixth in the morning.