UrduPoint.com

Meager Investment May Put 600,000 English Properties At Risk Of Flooding - Authorities

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 29, 2022 | 01:40 PM

Meager Investment May Put 600,000 English Properties at Risk of Flooding - Authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2022) Around 600,000 properties in England risk massive flooding in the coming years unless sufficient investments were made to improve drainage systems and actions to reduce urban wastewater, according to a report from the National Infrastructure Commission released on Tuesday.

Currently, 325,000 properties in England are located in high risk areas, with a 60% chance of being flooded in the next 30 years, according to the report.

"Without action, climate change and urbanisation could put an additional 230,000 properties at high risk by 2055," the commission said, adding that "a further 50,000-65,000 properties may be put in areas at high risk due to unplanned increases in impermeable surfaces (e.g. front gardens being paved over), which, alongside new development, is part of 'urbanisation'."

To avoid possible damage and causalities, greater control over new real estate projects and investments worth 12 billion Pounds in drainage infrastructure over 30 years are required, the report read.

"While sustained investment is needed, the estimated additional costs are relatively modest. At least as important is a more joined-up approach to owning and acting on the problem," Jim Hall, National Infrastructure Commissioner said in a statement on the occasion of the report's publication.

The commissioner also recommended that the government pass a law banning further drain-related developments to promote implementation of resilient systems.

"The solution is clear: reducing the amount of water flowing into drains... That means stopping urban creep from increasing the amount of storm water that drainage systems have to cope with and giving nature more opportunities to hold on to excess water," Hall added.

In addition, the report urged the UK Environment Agency to strengthen control in relation to surface water flooding, while the Ofwat water services regulation authority was urged to enable UK water and sewerage firms to invest in solutions to deal with surface water flooding.

Related Topics

Storm Water United Kingdom May From Government Billion

Recent Stories

Minister of State Hina Rabbani Khar arrives in Kab ..

Minister of State Hina Rabbani Khar arrives in Kabul

57 minutes ago
 Style and Elegance Now at Your Fingertips with viv ..

Style and Elegance Now at Your Fingertips with vivo Y35

1 hour ago
 "I learned patience from my kids," reveals Kajol

"I learned patience from my kids," reveals Kajol

2 hours ago
 Change of Command: Gen Qamar Bajwa hands over bato ..

Change of Command: Gen Qamar Bajwa hands over baton of command to new army chief ..

2 hours ago
 Saidpur Village inhabited by Muslims, Hindus, and ..

Saidpur Village inhabited by Muslims, Hindus, and Sikhs before 1947

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 November 2022

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.