Means Of Production Prices Mostly Rise In China

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 24, 2023 | 12:20 PM

Means of production prices mostly rise in China

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2023) Most of the capital goods monitored by China's statistical authorities registered higher prices in mid-December compared with early December, official data showed Sunday.

Of the 50 major goods classified in nine categories, including seamless steel tubes, gasoline, coal, fertilizer, and some chemicals, 29 reported higher prices in the period, 19 saw price declines, while the prices of two remained unchanged, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

During the period, hog prices went up 3.6 percent, according to the NBS data.

The figures, released every 10 days, are based on a survey of nearly 2,000 wholesalers and distributors in 31 provincial-level regions across the country.

