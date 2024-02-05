Open Menu

Means Of Production Prices Mostly Rise In China

Published February 05, 2024

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2024) Most of the capital goods monitored by China's statistical authorities registered higher prices in late-January compared with mid-January, showed official data.

Of the 50 major goods classified in nine categories, including seamless steel tubes, gasoline, coal, fertilizer, and some chemicals, 25 reported higher prices in the period, 19 saw price declines, while the prices of six remained unchanged, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

During the period, hog prices went up 9.5 percent, according to the NBS data.

The figures, released every 10 days, are based on a survey of nearly 2,000 wholesalers and distributors in 31 provincial-level regions across the country.

