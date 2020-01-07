UrduPoint.com
Measles Death Toll In Samoa Rises To 83

Tue 07th January 2020

Samoa's Ministry of Health confirmed on Tuesday two more deaths in the island nation's measles epidemic, bringing the death toll to 83 since the measles outbreak in mid-October

SUVA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2020 ) :Samoa's Ministry of Health confirmed on Tuesday two more deaths in the island nation's measles epidemic, bringing the death toll to 83 since the measles outbreak in mid-October.

The Samoan Ministry of Health said that the two fatalities, an infant and and adult, died between Dec. 29 last year and Jan. 5 this year.

A total of 5,697 measles cases have been reported to the Disease Surveillance Team so far with 30 new cases recorded during the same period.

Sixteen people with measles are currently hospitalized in the island nation, including four critically ill children.

Currently, there are no travel restrictions or vaccination requirement for those travelling to Samoa.

With the latest measles case, the reopening of day-care centers in Samoa has now been delayed until next week, but public schools will resume on Tuesday as planned.

Measles is a highly contagious viral disease that is transmitted via droplets from the nose, mouth or throat of infected persons. Death may occur in up to 5-10 percent of infected young children in developing countries.

