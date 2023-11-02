Open Menu

Measles Situation Becomes More Complicated In Kyrgyzstan

Sumaira FH Published November 02, 2023 | 04:00 PM

BISHKEK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2023) -- The measles situation has become more complicated in Kyrgyzstan, with children in organized groups getting sick, the press service of the country's Health Ministry said Thursday.

According to data from the Republican Center for Immunoprophylaxis, since the beginning of the year, 3,289 people have contracted measles, most of them children under four years of age.

The ministry said that the measles situation remains tense as illnesses have become more frequent among children in secondary schools and preschools, and among children who have not been vaccinated.

To localize a measles outbreak, quarantine is carried out in organized groups, where educational institutions are temporarily shifted to distance learning until the end of the incubation period.

A campaign for additional immunization against measles and rubella among children aged nine months to seven years is also ongoing, the report said.

