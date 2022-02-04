Measures Against DW Bring Tensions to German-Russian Relations - Berlin

Russia's measures against Deutsche Welle are groundless and bring tensions to Berlin-Moscow relations, the German Foreign Ministry said in a statement

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2022) Russia's measures against Deutsche Welle are groundless and bring tensions to Berlin-Moscow relations, the German Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"The measures announced today by the Russian government against Deutsche Welle have no ground and will bring a new tension to German-Russian relations," the ministry said in a statement, adding that they may limit the broadcast of independent media in Russia.

Earlier in the day, Moscow said that it is closing the Deutsche Welle's bureau in the country and annulling the accreditation of its employees, among other measures, in response to the RT DE ban in Germany.

The German ministry said that the same rules apply to RT DE as to all other broadcasters.