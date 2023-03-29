UrduPoint.com

Measures Needed To Protect ZNPP From Attacks - IAEA Head

Muhammad Irfan Published March 29, 2023 | 04:50 PM

ENERHODAR (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2023) New measures have to be taken in order to protect the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP) as situation here is not getting better, International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi said on Wednesday.

According to Grossi, hostilities around the area are intensifying so the agency is developing a new protection concept for the plant, and discusses this issue with Russia and Ukraine.

