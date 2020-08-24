Measures Taken After 3 Syria Constitutional Body Members Contract COVID-19 - Pedersen

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen said his office took immediate measures and put on pause the meeting of the Syrian Constitutional Committee that started at the UN Palais earlier on Monday after three Syrian delegates tested positive for COVID-19

GENOA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2020) UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen said his office took immediate measures and put on pause the meeting of the Syrian Constitutional Committee that started at the UN Palais earlier on Monday after three Syrian delegates tested positive for COVID-19.

"The Office of the Special Envoy received confirmation that three members of the Syrian Constitutional Committee Small Body tested positive for COVID-19," Pedersen said in a statement.

"Having informed the Swiss authorities and the United Nations Office in Geneva, immediate measures have been taken consistent with protocols to mitigate any risks, and tracing of anyone who may have been in close contact with affected persons is underway," he added.

According to the special envoy, all delegates were tested twice � before they came to Geneva, and upon arrival. The requirement to wear masks and social distancing rules were observed at the meeting on Monday.

"Following a constructive first meeting, the Third Session of the Constitutional Committee is currently on hold. The Office of the Special Envoy will make a further announcement in due course," Pedersen said.