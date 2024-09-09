Open Menu

Umer Jamshaid Published September 09, 2024 | 09:16 PM

Measures taken to deal with potential flooding in China's Guangxi

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2024) China's Ministry of Water Resources (MWR) has beefed up measures to combat floods that are likely to occur in the Yujiang River in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, as heavy rain caused by Typhoon Yagi continues to batter parts of the region.

The ministry forecast that over the next three days, moderate to heavy rain will continue to hit the southern and western parts of Guangxi, adding that the Yujiang River and its tributary, the Zuojiang River, will exceed warning levels.

An MWR official said that the ministry has closely monitored the development of the flood situation and guided local departments to manage reservoirs with targeted measures such as discharging reservoirs in advance, and doing so in a scientific and safe manner.

The ministry has maintained its Level-IV emergency response for floods in Guangxi and the neighboring Yunnan Province to protect people's lives and property.

