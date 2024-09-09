Measures Taken To Deal With Potential Flooding In China's Guangxi
Umer Jamshaid Published September 09, 2024 | 09:16 PM
China's Ministry of Water Resources (MWR) has beefed up measures to combat floods that are likely to occur in the Yujiang River in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, as heavy rain caused by Typhoon Yagi continues to batter parts of the region
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2024) China's Ministry of Water Resources (MWR) has beefed up measures to combat floods that are likely to occur in the Yujiang River in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, as heavy rain caused by Typhoon Yagi continues to batter parts of the region.
The ministry forecast that over the next three days, moderate to heavy rain will continue to hit the southern and western parts of Guangxi, adding that the Yujiang River and its tributary, the Zuojiang River, will exceed warning levels.
An MWR official said that the ministry has closely monitored the development of the flood situation and guided local departments to manage reservoirs with targeted measures such as discharging reservoirs in advance, and doing so in a scientific and safe manner.
The ministry has maintained its Level-IV emergency response for floods in Guangxi and the neighboring Yunnan Province to protect people's lives and property.
Recent Stories
105 shopkeepers arrested, 72 shops sealed in one week
FESCO resolves 1115 complaints in one day
Commerce Ministry in final stage to hire company for branding Pakistani products ..
Two drug peddlers held with narcotics
Police nab 3 dacoits in shopkeeper's murder case
Kirmani for bringing modern high yielding seeds of crops
Commissioner Karachi reviews arrangements for Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) celebratio ..
Chief Minister Balochistan, Mir Sarfraz Bugti announces to name new faculty afte ..
DC awards shield,cash prize to first position holder in 'Naat' competition
One killed, two injured in separate incidents
PM lauds gatekeeper for averting Shalimar Express from major accident
Children Library Complex to hold grand Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) conference
More Stories From World
-
New firmoss species discovered in SW China with potentials to treat Alzheimer48 seconds ago
-
Climate change risks threaten Australia's tourism sites: report57 seconds ago
-
Typhoon Yagi leaves 59 dead, missing in Vietnam's northern region58 seconds ago
-
Poland's longest river hits record low water level37 seconds ago
-
Fuel tanker explosion in Nigeria kills at least 5938 seconds ago
-
Barcelona youngster Bernal out for a year after knee operation40 seconds ago
-
Chinese FM holds talks with Singaporean counterpart2 hours ago
-
GCC Secretary General meets with New Zealand's Associate Minister of Foreign Affairs3 hours ago
-
Paris Olympics surges ahead of English Premier League in brand value3 hours ago
-
Türkiye to attend Arab League ministerial for 1st time in 13 years3 hours ago
-
Stc Group to showcase AI-Driven solutions at GAIN summit3 hours ago
-
King Abdulaziz University wins gold at iCAN 20243 hours ago