Measures Taken To Enhance Protection Of Russia's Civil Infrastructure - Defense Minister
Umer Jamshaid Published July 31, 2023 | 03:30 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2023) Additional measures have been taken to enhance protection of Russia's civil infrastructure from attacks from air and sea, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Monday.
"Considering the current situation, additional measures to increase protection from attacks from air and sea have been taken," the minister said at a meeting with the defense ministry's leadership.