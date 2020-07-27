Measures to Secure Ceasefire Between Donbas, Kiev Enter Force on Monday - Russian Envoy

(@FahadShabbir)

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2020) A total ceasefire between Donbas and Kiev, as well as new measures to maintain it, are coming into force starting Monday, the Russian envoy to the contact group for Donbas settlement, Boris Gryzlov, has said.

Earlier this week, the eastern Ukrainian peace process saw a breakthrough when negotiators signed an exhaustive list of measures on how to maintain the peace in the volatile region. The measures include a blanket ban on deploying military equipment or using drones in reconnaissance, sabotage, or offensive missions in sensitive locations. In an unprecedented step, a system of holding ceasefire violators accountable was also agreed upon by the sides. According to the agreements, the sides must issue ceasefire orders, which come into force on 00:01 a.m. Kiev time on Monday, July 27 (21:01 GMT, on July 26).

"Finally, after an almost five-month resistance, the Ukrainian side has finally found the courage to agree on the ceasefire measures, which were proposed by Donetsk and Luhansk on multiple occasions.

One can feel nothing but satisfaction in that regard. The measures to maintain the ceasefire between Kiev and Donbas are to enter force on July 27," Gryzlov said.

The Russian Foreign Ministry has said it is counting on the sides to adhere to the agreements. Kiev has said that complete and total ceasefire is a basic prerequisite for a political settlement.

Since April 2014, the Ukrainian government has been conducting a military operation against the self-declared republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. Prospects for peace have been discussed in various formats, including during the meetings of the contact group in Minsk, which, since September 2014, has already adopted three documents regulating steps to de-escalate the conflict.

The last attempt at a ceasefire was undertaken last summer but failed to have the desired effect.