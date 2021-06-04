Meat Producer JBS USA Says Its Global Facilities 'Fully Operational' After Cyberattack

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2021) Meat-producing giant JBS USA said in a press release that all of its global facilities are fully operational after a cyberattack that occurred earlier this week.

"Today, JBS USA and Pilgrim's announced that all of its global facilities are fully operational after resolution of the criminal cyberattack on Sunday, May 30," the company said on Thursday.

On Tuesday, the White House said it was in touch with the Russian authorities in light of the hacking attack on JBS, which led to the closure of its facilities in the United States. The Biden administration believes some of the members belonging to the cybercriminal group reside in Russia.