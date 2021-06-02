UrduPoint.com
Mechanism For Preventing Fighting In Donbas Does Not Work - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2021) A mechanism for preventing fighting in Donbas is not working, Kremlin Deputy Chief of Staff Dmitry Kozak said on Wednesday.

"The ceasefire was not fully respected, this mechanism to prevent firefights did not work.

Therefore, we were forced to discuss this issue again in the Normandy format," Kozak told the Rossiya 24 tv channel.

Kozak also said that all issues of the Donbas conflict correlate with the fact that Ukrainian authorities do not intend to have a dialogue with the self-proclaimed people's republics of Donetsk and Luhansk.

More Stories From World

