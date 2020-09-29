UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mechanisms For Resolving Situation In Karabakh Exist, Moscow's Role Active - Zakharova

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 29th September 2020 | 11:44 PM

Mechanisms for Resolving Situation in Karabakh Exist, Moscow's Role Active - Zakharova

There are mechanisms for resolving the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh, the role of Moscow in this is very active, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2020) There are mechanisms for resolving the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh, the role of Moscow in this is very active, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Tuesday.

"It is necessary to find common solutions to the problem, there are mechanisms.

Our role is both as a mediator within the OSCE Minsk format, and as a neighbor, and in general as such a state with a common history, both with Armenia and Azerbaijan, is very active in this," Zakharova told the Komsomolskaya Pravda broadcaster.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Minsk Armenia Azerbaijan

Recent Stories

JPMorgan Chase fined $920 mn by US over market man ..

2 minutes ago

CBUAE Governor chairs 75th GCC Committee of Moneta ..

31 minutes ago

Collection of duties, taxes: Banks to remain open ..

2 minutes ago

US Mission to OSCE Urges Armenia, Azerbaijan to Ce ..

2 minutes ago

Rulers of Emirates send condolences on death of Am ..

1 hour ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan grieved over death of Am ..

56 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.