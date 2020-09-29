There are mechanisms for resolving the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh, the role of Moscow in this is very active, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Tuesday

"It is necessary to find common solutions to the problem, there are mechanisms.

Our role is both as a mediator within the OSCE Minsk format, and as a neighbor, and in general as such a state with a common history, both with Armenia and Azerbaijan, is very active in this," Zakharova told the Komsomolskaya Pravda broadcaster.