MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2020) The 7th Summit of the Southern Countries of the European Union (MED7) will be held on Thursday in the French coastal town of Porticcio near the city of Ajaccio.

The summit will be focused on the escalation of tensions in the eastern Mediterranean, where Turkey continues drilling for hydrocarbons in disputed offshore areas near coasts of Greece and Cyprus.

Presidents Emmanuel Macron of France, Nikos Anastadiades of Cyprus, as well as prime ministers Pedro Sanchez of Spain, Antonio Costa of Portugal, Giuseppe Conte of Italy, Kyriakos Mitsotakis of Greece, and Robert Abela of Malta are expected to attend the summit.