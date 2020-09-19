Third countries should refrain from soliciting interference in Belarus' internal affairs via the United Nations and other tools unless asked for assistance by Minsk itself, Pyotr Ilyichev, the head of the Department of International Organizations at the Russian Foreign Ministry, told Sputnik on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th September, 2020) Third countries should refrain from soliciting interference in Belarus' internal affairs via the United Nations and other tools unless asked for assistance by Minsk itself, Pyotr Ilyichev, the head of the Department of International Organizations at the Russian Foreign Ministry, told Sputnik on Saturday.

"Unfortunately, in the context of Belarus, we see a familiar picture: Western countries, trampling on the fundamental principles of the UN Charter, are trying to use the post-electoral situation [in Belarus] to promote their own narrow interests," Ilyichev said.

In doing so, the diplomat said third countries were using "habitual instruments, including illegal unilateral sanctions."

"For our part, we consistently emphasize the unacceptability of interference in Belarus' internal affairs, including with the use of the UN 'platform,'" Ilyichev said.

"It is fundamentally important that the Belarusian people resolve their internal political issues independently, without external pressure.

Any international assistance to Minsk should be provided exclusively at its request," the diplomat said.

According to Ilyichev, Moscow regularly informs its foreign partners on these stances.

Mass protests in Belarus have been ongoing for over a month now. People took to the streets in Minsk and other big cities following the August 9 presidential election, according to which incumbent Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko collected over 80 percent of the vote.

Police cracked down on protesters during the first several days of the unrest, but have since halted the excessive use of force. More than 6,700 people were detained during the initial phase of the protest. According to the Belarusian Interior Ministry, three people died and several hundred others sustained injuries during that period, including more than 130 security officers.

The European Union is currently putting together a list of individuals believed to be responsible for electoral fraud and violence against pro-opposition protesters in Belarus.