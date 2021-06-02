Media Accreditation Open for US-Russia Summit in Geneva - Swiss Foreign Ministry

Media accreditation opened on Wednesday for the upcoming US-Russia summit in Geneva, the Swiss Foreign Ministry said

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2021) Media accreditation opened on Wednesday for the upcoming US-Russia summit in Geneva, the Swiss Foreign Ministry said.

A meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart, Joe Biden, is scheduled for June 16.

Reporters can apply for accreditation until June 11.

The press center will open on June 14 and will be operating until June 17.

Reporters need to show a COVID-19 vaccine certification, a negative PCR test for coronavirus, or a negative antigen test to receive accreditation.

Switzerland will also provide an opportunity for reporters to take a rapid 15-minute SARS-CoV-2 test on the spot.