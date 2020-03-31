UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Media Advocacy Group Urges World Leaders To Free Jailed Journalists Amid Pandemic

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 31st March 2020 | 12:07 AM

Media Advocacy Group Urges World Leaders to Free Jailed Journalists Amid Pandemic

The Committee to Protect Journalists, a US-based press freedom advocacy group, warned world leaders in an open letter published Monday that keeping media workers in jail amid the lethal coronavirus pandemic amounted to a death penalty

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2020) The Committee to Protect Journalists, a US-based press freedom advocacy group, warned world leaders in an open letter published Monday that keeping media workers in jail amid the lethal coronavirus pandemic amounted to a death penalty.

"For journalists jailed in countries affected by the virus, freedom is now a matter of life and death. Imprisoned journalists have no control over their surroundings, cannot choose to isolate, and are often denied necessary medical care," it wrote.

It has launched a social media campaign to free some 250 journalists, who it says are being held behind bars in China, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Eritrea, Vietnam and Iran in relation to their work.

A petition calling for their release on Change.org has been signed by hundreds of people.

The World Health Organization has said that prisoners are particularly vulnerable to the coronavirus because self-isolation in often crowded cells is impossible. Some countries began this month to free inmates temporarily to limit the spread of the virus.

Related Topics

World Iran Turkey China Egypt Jail Social Media Eritrea Saudi Arabia Vietnam Media Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE cabinet approves new measures to contain impac ..

9 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives phone call from Sri Lan ..

9 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Grand Imam of Al Azhar review g ..

24 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Mauritanian President discuss e ..

39 minutes ago

April fuel prices announced

39 minutes ago

Trump: NY mayor would be a better candidate than B ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.