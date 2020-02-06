Media Availability at Trump, Guaido Meeting Canceled Without Explanation - Press Pool

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2020) Press availability for the meeting between US President Donald Trump and Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido has been canceled for no immediate reason, the White House pool said on Wednesday.

Trump and Guaido were scheduled to meet at 2:15 p.m. EST (7:15 p.m. GMT) on Wednesday at the White House to discuss facilitating a transition of government in Venezuela.

"POTUS [President of the United States] and Guaido were scheduled to have press availability in the Oval Office. But that was cancelled by the White House press office, without immediate explanation," the pool report said.

Earlier on Wednesday, a senior US administration official said the United States is planning to impose "impactful" measures against the government of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro within the next 30 days.

Venezuela has been suffering from a severe political crisis since the beginning of last year, when Guaido, the head of the opposition-controlled National Assembly, proclaimed himself an interim president of Venezuela in a bid to oust reelected Maduro from power.

Maduro has said Guaido is a US puppet working with Washington to orchestrate a coup so that the United States can control Venezuela's natural resources.

In addition to the Trump administration, only about 50 other countries - all US allies - have recognized Guaido.