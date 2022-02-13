Media Campaign About Alleged Russian 'Invasion' of Ukraine Run by Washington - Zakharova

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2022) The information campaign about Russia's so-called imminent "invasion" of Ukraine is coordinated from Washington, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Saturday.

"The media coverage, I would say, is unprecedented, because all Western resources that position themselves as independent have shown their true face by exclusively serving this custom-made story from Washington," Zakharova told the Soloviev Live YouTube show.