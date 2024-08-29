‘Media Cooperation Forum on Belt and Road’ concludes in Chengdu

(@FahadShabbir)

CHENGDU, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2024) The 2024 Media Cooperation Forum on Belt and Road on Thursday successfully concluded in Chengdu, the capital of Southwest China's Sichuan Province.

The forum, themed ‘Enhancing Media Cooperation for Common Development’ attracted over 200 media executives, editors, and reporters from 191 organizations across 76 countries, along with officials, experts, scholars, and business representatives.

Li Shulei, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and head of the publicity department of the CPC Central Committee, attended the mega event and delivered a keynote speech.

During the forum, delegates highlighted the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), which was proposed in 2013, as having evolved rapidly with substantial and tangible outcomes.

They emphasized that these efforts have contributed to a more interconnected world, creating pathways to both individual and collective prosperity.

The forum underscored the crucial role of the media in showcasing development outcomes and facilitating pragmatic cooperation.

Delegates called for increased collaboration in telling the stories of BRI’s win-win cooperation and its contributions to global development. They also noted the importance of addressing challenges posed by information technology, promoting connectivity, and enhancing the media's digital and intelligent capabilities.

Additionally, there were strong calls to strengthen media cooperation and cultural exchanges, focusing on the timeless charm and modern value of each country's history and culture. These efforts will foster greater understanding and connections among people.

The event was hosted by the People's Daily, the CPC Sichuan Provincial Committee, and the People's Government of Sichuan Province. Notably, the ‘Belt and Road Media Cooperation Chengdu Initiative’ was issued at the forum, and the third Council Meeting of the Belt and Road news Network was also held as part of the event's activities.

