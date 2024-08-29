‘Media Cooperation Forum On Belt And Road’ Concludes In Chengdu
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 29, 2024 | 07:00 PM
CHENGDU, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2024) The 2024 Media Cooperation Forum on Belt and Road on Thursday successfully concluded in Chengdu, the capital of Southwest China's Sichuan Province.
The forum, themed ‘Enhancing Media Cooperation for Common Development’ attracted over 200 media executives, editors, and reporters from 191 organizations across 76 countries, along with officials, experts, scholars, and business representatives.
Li Shulei, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and head of the publicity department of the CPC Central Committee, attended the mega event and delivered a keynote speech.
During the forum, delegates highlighted the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), which was proposed in 2013, as having evolved rapidly with substantial and tangible outcomes.
They emphasized that these efforts have contributed to a more interconnected world, creating pathways to both individual and collective prosperity.
The forum underscored the crucial role of the media in showcasing development outcomes and facilitating pragmatic cooperation.
Delegates called for increased collaboration in telling the stories of BRI’s win-win cooperation and its contributions to global development. They also noted the importance of addressing challenges posed by information technology, promoting connectivity, and enhancing the media's digital and intelligent capabilities.
Additionally, there were strong calls to strengthen media cooperation and cultural exchanges, focusing on the timeless charm and modern value of each country's history and culture. These efforts will foster greater understanding and connections among people.
The event was hosted by the People's Daily, the CPC Sichuan Provincial Committee, and the People's Government of Sichuan Province. Notably, the ‘Belt and Road Media Cooperation Chengdu Initiative’ was issued at the forum, and the third Council Meeting of the Belt and Road news Network was also held as part of the event's activities.
APP/mkz
Recent Stories
PakVsBan: Jason Gillespie confirms 12-member squad for second Test
Shehbaz Sharif may go missing after stepping down if Plan B activated: Imran Kha ..
KP Govt to establish independent inquiry commission to probe May 9 riots
Telenor Pakistan Advances Telecom Sustainability with Pakistan’s First Low-Car ..
PM in Quetta to review security situation in Balochistan
New advisory for Hajj 2025: Sick pilgrims will not be allowed travel
Pakistan confirms invitation to Indian PM Modi for SCO summit
Over 3,500 Mineral Reserves Geo-Tagged Under PITB’s Chief Inspectorate of Mine ..
Realme 828 Fan Festival 2024: Make it real – Celebrate with realme in Pakistan ..
MET offices issues cyclone alert, more rains in Sindh
Earthquake of 5.4 magnitude hits Islamabad, other cities
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 August 2024
More Stories From World
-
Iran's President, Turkmenistan's National Leader hold talks in Tehran30 minutes ago
-
Turkish President Erdogan receives credentials from new ambassadors40 minutes ago
-
France squad for UEFA Nations League matches40 minutes ago
-
Homeless children in France up 120% in four years40 minutes ago
-
US initial jobless claims fall by 2,00040 minutes ago
-
Fatemeh Mohajerani named Iranian govt spokesperson40 minutes ago
-
3,600-year-old Minoan bronze dagger discovered off Türkiye's coast50 minutes ago
-
Juve and Motta ready to show Serie A credentials against downbeat Roma2 hours ago
-
Sri Lanka president defends IMF bailout in campaign launch2 hours ago
-
European, Asian stocks diverge after Nvidia earnings results2 hours ago
-
Warburton fires Britain to opening win at Paralympics basketball3 hours ago
-
Qingdao hosts 5th Multinationals Summit, attracts over 800 global leaders3 hours ago