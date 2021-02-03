Media Coverage of Rallies in West, Russia Demonstrates Double Standards - Lavrov

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2021) The media coverage of the rallies that occur in the West and in Russia demonstrates double standards, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Wednesday.

"The coverage of these events in Russia and of the events of opposition figures in the West show double standards," the minister said.

Lavrov remarked that protesters in Germany, France, the United States and other countries risked several years in prison and a large fine if they created problems for the transport. According to Lavrov, the police in the West can stop any events that have not been authorized or have broken the agreed rules.

"And the police there handle them much harsher than the way our law enforcement officials behaved toward participants in unauthorized rallies," Lavrov said.