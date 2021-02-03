UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Media Coverage Of Rallies In West, Russia Demonstrates Double Standards - Lavrov

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 34 seconds ago Wed 03rd February 2021 | 05:30 PM

Media Coverage of Rallies in West, Russia Demonstrates Double Standards - Lavrov

The media coverage of the rallies that occur in the West and in Russia demonstrates double standards, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2021) The media coverage of the rallies that occur in the West and in Russia demonstrates double standards, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Wednesday.

"The coverage of these events in Russia and of the events of opposition figures in the West show double standards," the minister said.

Lavrov remarked that protesters in Germany, France, the United States and other countries risked several years in prison and a large fine if they created problems for the transport. According to Lavrov, the police in the West can stop any events that have not been authorized or have broken the agreed rules.

"And the police there handle them much harsher than the way our law enforcement officials behaved toward participants in unauthorized rallies," Lavrov said.

Related Topics

Police Russia France Fine Germany United States Media Opposition

Recent Stories

Jeff Bezos will step down as Amazon CEO

6 minutes ago

UAQ Ruler restructures Saud bin Rashid Al Mu’all ..

31 minutes ago

PTI announces candidates for Senate elections

43 minutes ago

Shehryar Afridi outlays holistic, proactive plan t ..

35 seconds ago

All set to observe Kashmir day in Rawalpindi

37 seconds ago

Russia aims to boost Sputnik vaccine production ab ..

38 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.