Media Experts Call For Monitoring Outcomes Of Digital Platforms, AI Programs
Sumaira FH Published February 22, 2024 | 12:20 PM
Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2024) Specialists in political media have warned against the use of artificial-intelligence (AI) programs in fabricating news, calling for strict monitoring over the outcomes of such programs and platforms that AI software.
The concerns were raised at the third annual Saudi Media Forum during a session on Thursday titled, “Political Media and Building Awareness in Facing Fish Memory.”
Political media specialist Dr.Khalid Alfirm said that “political awareness is part of social awareness, and memory is always short on events and restricted by constant change.
" He said political awareness is one of the main functions of the media.
Head of the French Center for International Research and Policy Analysis, Dr. Aqila Al-Dubaishi, stressed the importance of any news outlet having a specialized political media, since political media is for all segments of society. She called for greater oversight of the platforms because irresponsible publishing may cause chaos.
