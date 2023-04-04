Media Flocks to Trump Tower as ex-President Prepares to Appear in Court

Journalists have gathered outside Trump Tower in New York City, awaiting former President Donald Trump as he prepares to depart for a Manhattan court, where he is expected to be indicted, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the ground

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2023) Journalists have gathered outside Trump Tower in New York City, awaiting former President Donald Trump as he prepares to depart for a Manhattan court, where he is expected to be indicted, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the ground.

Trump's attorney, Joe Tacopina, entered the building earlier in the morning.

Pedestrian traffic at the intersection of Fifth Avenue and 56th Street, where the skyscraper is located, has been closed.

A vehicle decked out with pro-Trump banners is moving around the area.

Last week, a grand jury in Manhattan voted to indict Trump on charges related to his alleged involvement in a hush money payment and subsequent cover-up involving a purported affair with pornography actress Stormy Daniels.

Trump denies the allegations against him as well as having an affair with Daniels, characterizing the case as a "political witch hunt" intended to scuttle his bid in the 2024 presidential election.