UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Media Freedom Coalition Condemns Arrest Of Belarusian Opposition Activist Protasevich

Faizan Hashmi 10 minutes ago Sat 29th May 2021 | 07:31 PM

Media Freedom Coalition Condemns Arrest of Belarusian Opposition Activist Protasevich

The Media Freedom Coalition on Saturday strongly condemned the arrest of Roman Protasevich, a co-founder of a Telegram channel that directed post-election protests in Belarus, calling the alleged forced grounding of his Ryanair flight in Minsk "a full frontal attack on media freedom."

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2021) The Media Freedom Coalition on Saturday strongly condemned the arrest of Roman Protasevich, a co-founder of a Telegram channel that directed post-election protests in Belarus, calling the alleged forced grounding of his Ryanair flight in Minsk "a full frontal attack on media freedom."

The document was signed by Austria, Bulgaria, Canada, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Finland, Germany, Greece, Iceland, Latvia, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, New Zealand, North Macedonia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Switzerland, Ukraine, the United Kingdom, and the US.

"The undersigned members of the Media Freedom Coalition condemn in the strongest terms Belarus' forced diversion and landing of a commercial aircraft and subsequent arrest of journalist Roman Protasevich," the statement released by the US State Department reads.

According to the statement, Protasevich's arrest is a part of a larger campaign "to silence independent voices in Belarus.

"

"Some 400 journalists and workers in the media in Belarus have faced various forms of repression in the course of the August 9 election and its aftermath," the document stated.

The signatories further demanded the "immediate and unconditional" release of Protasevich and other detained journalists, and warned of consequences for those responsible for "attacks" on media workers.

On May 23, a Vilnius-bound Ryanair plane traveling from Athens was grounded in Minsk over a bomb threat, which later turned out to have been false. Protasevich, who runs the Nexta Telegram channel that Minsk designated as extremist, was among those aboard. He was detained during the stopover and now faces up to 15 years in prison.

Belarus maintains that its air traffic controllers put no pressure on the crew to ground the plane, noting that the pilots decided to make an emergency landing.

Related Topics

Election Attack Ukraine Canada Traffic Germany Minsk Athens Luxembourg Iceland Austria Estonia United Kingdom Bulgaria Belarus Czech Republic Slovakia Slovenia Switzerland Finland Cyprus Latvia Macedonia Netherlands Greece May August Media From New Zealand

Recent Stories

Police martyrs' heir get appointment letter

33 minutes ago

Minister of Climate Change and Environment visits ..

56 minutes ago

First Plane Carrying Staff of Russian Embassy on W ..

10 minutes ago

8 dead, 998 injured in 902 road accidents in Punja ..

10 minutes ago

Czechs move Euro base camp home over strict Scotla ..

10 minutes ago

Ukraine First Country to Receive Updated Set of NA ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.