UrduPoint.com

Media Freedom Diminishing Worldwide - UN Special Rapporteur

Sumaira FH Published July 08, 2022 | 10:14 PM

Media Freedom Diminishing Worldwide - UN Special Rapporteur

Media freedom and safety of journalists are declining globally, with digital era bringing about even more threats to media staff, Irene Khan, UN Special Rapporteur on the promotion and protection of the right to freedom of opinion and expression, said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2022) Media freedom and safety of journalists are declining globally, with digital era bringing about even more threats to media staff, Irene Khan, UN Special Rapporteur on the promotion and protection of the right to freedom of opinion and expression, said on Friday.

"The decline of media freedom and the rise in threats to the safety of journalists is a worldwide trend, most sharply evident in backsliding democracies and recalcitrant totalitarian States," Khan said.

Although the development of digital technology has opened many opportunities for journalists' cooperation, it has also created direct threats for the lives of media reporters: killings with impunity, criminalization and harassment.

According to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) statistics, 455 journalists had been killed on duty between 2016-2021 and in every eight out of ten cases the criminals were not brought to justice, Khan added.

"Critical independent journalism produced in the public interest is essential. Its absence or decline in many countries represents a major assault on media freedom," she said.

The exert also underscored that currently there is a trend that the governments are gaining more control over public media as well as favoring private media that serve their political and economic interests.

Related Topics

Technology United Nations Criminals Media

Recent Stories

Chief Minister warns admin officers over unsatisfa ..

Chief Minister warns admin officers over unsatisfactory performance

2 minutes ago
 Pogacar triumphs on first Tour de France mountain

Pogacar triumphs on first Tour de France mountain

2 minutes ago
 Ukrainian Defense Minister Says Number of Ukrainia ..

Ukrainian Defense Minister Says Number of Ukrainian Troops Exceeds 1Mln - Report ..

2 minutes ago
 Bryank Region Governor Says Ukrainian Drone Attack ..

Bryank Region Governor Says Ukrainian Drone Attacked Border Post, Gas Station

2 minutes ago
 Biden Says Will Speak With Kishida Soon About Abe ..

Biden Says Will Speak With Kishida Soon About Abe Assassination, Tried to Call E ..

18 minutes ago
 Pogba lands in Turin before Juventus return

Pogba lands in Turin before Juventus return

18 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.