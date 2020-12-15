Media Freedom Groups Demand Sudan Give Jobs Back to Fired Journalists

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2020) The International Federation of Journalists and its Sudanese branch demanded on Tuesday that Sudan's transitional authority give jobs back to media workers fired over alleged loyalty to the ousted president.

IFJ chief Anthony Bellanger said in a statement his organization stood by the Sudanese Journalists Union in defending 84 journalists of the state National Authority of Radio and tv who were dismissed last Thursday.

"It is unfair to label journalists as political partisans in order to fire them without any evidence of bias while denying them due process to defend their professional independence. We support SJU and our colleagues in calling for all fired journalists to be reintegrated," Bellanger said.

The decision was made by the anti-corruption Empowerment Removal Committee, charged with dismantling the political system associated with President Omar Bashir, who was ousted in April 2019.

The IFJ said many of the fired journalists called the decision groundless and argued they had been given no opportunity to defend themselves. Some media workers said they would appeal.

The Sudanese media watchdog said the dismissal was in line with the body's "repressive practices." The committee forced 105 journalists out of jobs in August when it shut down Tayba media group.