UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Media In Poland Suspend Websites For 1 Day In Protest Against New Advertisement Tax

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 10th February 2021 | 03:57 PM

Media in Poland Suspend Websites for 1 Day in Protest Against New Advertisement Tax

Websites of many Polish media will be unavailable on Wednesday as a sign of protest against the government's plan to introduce a new tax on advertisements, part of which will be re-streamed into the health care system

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2021) Websites of many Polish media will be unavailable on Wednesday as a sign of protest against the government's plan to introduce a new tax on advertisements, part of which will be re-streamed into the health care system.

"The proposed new media tax is yet another blow dealt to the media in Poland in recent years," it reads in an identical message, popping up on the front pages of suspended websites.

The protesting media include such brands as Wyborcza, Onet, Gazeta.pl, Tok.fm, Fakt, Przegląd Sportowy, Newsweek Polska, Forbes and Auto Swiat.

According to the message, the new tax is an infringement on the freedom of media and freedom of expression in Poland. The media said they had to resort to this "radical" measure to show the government what Poland would be like without independent media.

Related Topics

Protest Forbes Poland Media Government

Recent Stories

NUST and Turkish think tank hold webinar on the Gu ..

15 minutes ago

UVAS signs MoU with Awami Lab to enhance cooperati ..

17 minutes ago

UAE announces 3,539 new COVID-19 cases, 2,993 reco ..

45 minutes ago

‘Still hopeful my father will return as he is a ..

47 minutes ago

ITP launches online appointment system for license ..

1 hour ago

Railways resolves 9,000 complaints in last ten day ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.