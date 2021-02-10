Media in Poland Suspend Websites for 1 Day in Protest Against New Advertisement Tax

Websites of many Polish media will be unavailable on Wednesday as a sign of protest against the government's plan to introduce a new tax on advertisements, part of which will be re-streamed into the health care system

"The proposed new media tax is yet another blow dealt to the media in Poland in recent years," it reads in an identical message, popping up on the front pages of suspended websites.

The protesting media include such brands as Wyborcza, Onet, Gazeta.pl, Tok.fm, Fakt, Przegląd Sportowy, Newsweek Polska, Forbes and Auto Swiat.

According to the message, the new tax is an infringement on the freedom of media and freedom of expression in Poland. The media said they had to resort to this "radical" measure to show the government what Poland would be like without independent media.