Media In Russia Able To Get Rid Of 'Foreign Agent' Status In One Year - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2021) Media outlets in Russia are able to get rid of the "foreign agent" status in one year, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday, adding that no one has yet used this opportunity.

"As for this unclaimed money that someone received from abroad, well, yes, such situations are possible.

We know that the current version of the law allows you to get out of this status, such a process is provided. Another thing is that while time has passed, no one has yet managed to use the exit procedure. It takes, if I remember correctly, one year, in my opinion, according to the term," Peskov told reporters.

