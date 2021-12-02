UrduPoint.com

Media Labeled as Foreign Agents to Be Invited to Putin's End-of-Year Presser - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2021) Journalists from media outlets labeled as foreign agents will be invited to the end-of-year press conference of Russian President Vladimir Putin on December 23, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"Yes, indeed. Not all, of course �� there are a lot of them, foreign agents.

But those main media, which, among other things, take an active part in covering the presidential topic, yes, they will be invited. This status is not a ban on work. We have repeated this many times," Peskov told reporters.

When asked whether there are any backup plans regarding the press conference due to the emergence of a new strain of the coronavirus, for example, canceling or postponing the event, Peskov replied that "at such a time, the development of the epidemiological situation, even in the short term, can make its own adjustments � not only in terms of press conferences."

