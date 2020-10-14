Media Managers of BRICS Countries Call for Quality Journalism in Times of Global Pandemic

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2020) Global demand for credible and trustworthy sources of information has skyrocketed with the emergence of the coronavirus pandemic, raising questions about journalism ethics and responsibilities to international audiences. The Sputnik news agency has organized an expert roundtable of media managers from the BRICS group of countries' leading news outlets to find answers to these questions and excel at quality journalism.

During the Tuesday event, Russia was represented by Spuntik's Acting Head of English News Desk Daria Gerasina. The virtual roundtable was joined by Breno Altman, the CEO of the Brazilian Opera Mundi news portal; James Lu, the director of the US news center with China's Phoenix TV; Fienie Grobler, the executive editor of South Africa's The Sunday Times; and Praver Sharma, the editor-in-chief of the Indian Bharat Khabar news portal. The panel was moderated by Sputnik's head of international projects, Vasily Pushkov.

The panelists discussed the behavior of media in emergency situations, the experience gained over the past eight months, audience trust and the resistance to the "fake news" phenomenon.

"As [the World Health Organization] WHO has said, for fighting the pandemic you need to 'test, test, test,' for us, journalists, it is 'check, check, check.' No matter what we publish, no matter what information we have, it's our responsibility to check it numerous times," Gerasina said.

According to Brazil's Altman, media is a special business that may go bankrupt if there is no credibility.

"We know, of course, the examples in which some media tend to publish more tragic stories, sometimes fake in order to gain a larger audience. We have to have balance between stories, between good and bad news and to educate people socially, for instance, on how to wear masks, how to ensure social distance," the CEO of Opera Mundi noted.

The representative of the South African media highlighted journalists' social responsibility.

"What I find quite challenging in my own environment is fake news that people talk about, not necessarily something that has been published by our reporters but [in] social gatherings. If a person believes in the story, it's very hard to change their minds. That is the role of the journalists while they are not working is that you still need to stop that story in its tracks even though it's an uncomfortable conversation," Grobler said.

Sharma, in turn, in comments concerning the experiences of his news portal in India during the pandemic, said that their number one task was to inform the audience about the epidemiological situation and its development, as well as measures to slow the spread of the disease.

"Since there was a lack of information on COVID-19 or its treatment, the only way to avoid getting infected was to follow the standard protocols suggested by the [Indian] Health Ministry. As a responsible media, we were expected to disseminate these guidelines regularly to our readers and keep them updated about the situation as it developed," Sharma noted.

The concluding remarks made by China's Lu were about the lessons learned from the pandemic itself.

"If we look back and think really hard about what we can really learn from this pandemic I think it would be 'be humble and respect science'," Lu said.

The Tuesday session was the second in a series of online roundtables during which media managers from the BRICS countries discuss contemporary challenges and trends in the media world. The third and final session is planned for the end of 2020.

BRICS consists of the five largest emerging economies Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.