Media Minister Inspects Media Headquarters At The Holy Sites
Muhammad Irfan Published June 14, 2024 | 06:00 PM
Mina, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2024) Minister of Media Salman bin Youssef Al-Dossary has inspected media headquarters at the holy sites where he was briefed on the preparations at the Media Ministry's headquarters in Arafat, as well as the techniques used by the Saudi Broadcasting Authority (SBA) in covering the Hajj rituals in Arafat.
He also visited the Arafat Tower and was briefed on the SBA's mobile television studio. Al-Dossary also visited the media center in Arafat, which was established by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), and which is equipped with all the needed equipment to facilitate the work of local journalists and their international partners.
He went to the ministry's headquarters in Mina to inspect the SBA facilities, and visited SPA's headquarters in Mina where he held a meeting with SPA personnel. Al-Dossary underscored the significant role media professionals have played in promoting the Kingdom's efforts to serve pilgrims.
He also highlighted the keenness of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and of His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, to facilitate all procedures for pilgrims, thus helping them perform the Hajj rituals with ease. SBA has approximately 100 mobile cameras, and 100 correspondents and broadcasters.
It has also established an operation room to support logistics services, and prepare over 700 news items in 12 languages. The production teams have been supplemented by cadres specialized in news editing and field coverage. The mobile units have been incorporated to help report from various locations at the holy sites. SPA has 43 offices in the Kingdom and abroad, and 87 field correspondents stationed at the holy sites, all of whom strive to cover the pilgrimage.
Ten international media partners convey the Kingdom's messages and cover the Hajj rituals in 22 languages.
Recent Stories
Novice to Professional: Tips to Improve your Mobile Gaming Abilities and Skills
Sindh budget for financial year 2024-25 to be presented today
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan qualifies for Super 8 by beating Papua New G ..
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: USA to face Ireland today
Sindh govt all set to unveil budget exceeding Rs3tr for FY 2024-24 today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 June 2024
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Bangladesh lose third wicket at 71 runs against Netherla ..
ECP files appeal in SC against LHC decision about eight eletion tribunals
Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s acquittal in cipher case challeged in SC
Punjab govt unveils Rs5.4 trillion tax-free budget amid opposition protests
PM decides to review TMS on daily basis
More Stories From World
-
Ministry of Sport Field Monitoring & Crowd Center Ready for pilgrims in Mina5 minutes ago
-
Saudi Arabia among largest clean energy investors with mega climate change mitigation projects5 minutes ago
-
South African parties strike coalition deal15 minutes ago
-
Ukraine fighting 'intense' battles in Donetsk region15 minutes ago
-
Putin says Ukraine must withdraw troops, end NATO bid for peace talks15 minutes ago
-
Hard-right Reform UK leapfrogs Tories for first time in poll15 minutes ago
-
French left vows 'total break' with Macron policies15 minutes ago
-
Two killed in fireworks-linked explosions in Switzerland: police25 minutes ago
-
Voluntary blood donations in China set record high in 202325 minutes ago
-
Int'l film festival commences in Shanghai35 minutes ago
-
'Fired up' Germany to lift curtain on Euro 2024 against Scotland35 minutes ago
-
Million-plus begin hajj pilgrimage under shadow of Gaza war45 minutes ago