Media Minister Inspects Media Headquarters At The Holy Sites

Muhammad Irfan Published June 14, 2024 | 06:00 PM

Mina, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2024) Minister of Media Salman bin Youssef Al-Dossary has inspected media headquarters at the holy sites where he was briefed on the preparations at the Media Ministry's headquarters in Arafat, as well as the techniques used by the Saudi Broadcasting Authority (SBA) in covering the Hajj rituals in Arafat.

He also visited the Arafat Tower and was briefed on the SBA's mobile television studio. Al-Dossary also visited the media center in Arafat, which was established by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), and which is equipped with all the needed equipment to facilitate the work of local journalists and their international partners.

He went to the ministry's headquarters in Mina to inspect the SBA facilities, and visited SPA's headquarters in Mina where he held a meeting with SPA personnel. Al-Dossary underscored the significant role media professionals have played in promoting the Kingdom's efforts to serve pilgrims.

He also highlighted the keenness of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and of His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, to facilitate all procedures for pilgrims, thus helping them perform the Hajj rituals with ease. SBA has approximately 100 mobile cameras, and 100 correspondents and broadcasters.

It has also established an operation room to support logistics services, and prepare over 700 news items in 12 languages. The production teams have been supplemented by cadres specialized in news editing and field coverage. The mobile units have been incorporated to help report from various locations at the holy sites. SPA has 43 offices in the Kingdom and abroad, and 87 field correspondents stationed at the holy sites, all of whom strive to cover the pilgrimage.

Ten international media partners convey the Kingdom's messages and cover the Hajj rituals in 22 languages.

