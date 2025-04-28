Media Minister Launches Media Dialogue Initiative
Published April 28, 2025
Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) Minister of Media Salman Al-Dossary launched a new media dialogue initiative on Sunday as part of the Year of Impact initiatives. Designed as a sustainable platform for dialogue among media professionals and specialists, this initiative aims to highlight development opportunities, address media challenges, foster local partnerships among governmental entities, private sector entities, and individuals, and facilitate knowledge exchange to advance media and communication.
The initiative features regular meetings between the minister and local media professionals, including podcast creators, hosts of sports and talk shows, gaming content creators, managers of specialized and news accounts, officials from media and communication companies, sports commentators and analysts, YouTube content creators, producers, directors, opinion writers, and journalists.
The inaugural meeting took place yesterday, in partnership with "the Stage" theatre in Riyadh, and was attended by the minister, media leaders, and over 30 podcast specialists.
Presentations at the event showcased media projects and initiatives, focusing on podcasting in the Kingdom and key data and services from the General Authority of Media Regulation.
During the meeting, the minister announced two Saudi Media academy initiatives for podcasters. The first offers intensive training for beginners in presentation, editing, preparation, lighting, audio engineering, entrepreneurship, and marketing. The second provides development programs in collaboration with local and international institutions for experienced podcasters to enhance their skills.
Attendees expressed gratitude for the meeting, noting its value in strengthening professional relations, facilitating the exchange of views and expertise, and providing a forum to discuss future improvements and growth.
