Media Minister Visits Interior Ministry’s Pavilion At Hajj Media Hub
Sumaira FH Published June 12, 2024 | 05:00 PM
MAKKAH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) Minister of Media Salman bin Yousef Al-Dossary visited the Ministry of Interior's pavilion at the Hajj Media Hub, organised by the Ministry of Media, taking place June 10 to 16 in the city of Makkah.
At the pavilion, Al-Dossary observed the artificial intelligence (AI) applications in crowd management and the Ministry of Interior’s efforts during the Hajj season to ensure the pilgrims’ security and safety at the Two Holy Mosques. He was briefed on the Makkah Route Initiative, which is implemented by the Ministry of Interior for the sixth year under the Pilgrim Experience Programme, part of Saudi Vision 2030.
The Makkah Route Initiative is being implemented in halls at 11 airports in seven countries this year.
Al-Dossary also gained an overview of the penalties imposed on violators of Hajj regulations and instructions, including those performing Hajj without a Hajj permit and those who unlawfully transport such violators. Moreover, he was briefed on the Unified Security Operations Centers (911), which receive emergency security and humanitarian reports, and prominent services provided by the "Absher" electronic platform.
The Ministry of Interior is participating in the Hajj Media Hub to showcase the services provided by the general security sectors, the General Administration of Security Patrols, the General Directorate of Civil Defense, and the National Center for Security Operations.
