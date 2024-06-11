Media Minister Visits SDAIA Pavilion At Hajj Media Hub
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 11, 2024 | 01:10 PM
MAKKAH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2024) Minister of Media Salman bin Youssef Al-Dosari, visited the pavilion of the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA), participating in the Hajj Media Hub held at the Makkah Chamber Exhibitions and Events Center.
The SDAIA participation comes as a digital enabler through a pavilion that includes various digital products in the field of data and artificial intelligence.
The Minister was briefed on the digital services and applications that SDAIA has harnessed to support government agencies working in serving the pilgrims, starting from their arrival in the Kingdom, through their performance of the Hajj rituals, until departure to their countries with reassurance and ease.
