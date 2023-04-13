Close
Media Outlets Sue Over Access To Surveillance Tapes US House Speaker Gave To Fox - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 13, 2023 | 12:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2023) Nine media outlets have filed a lawsuit to access the surveillance tapes of the January 6, 2021 events at the US Capitol that House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy provided solely to Fox News, CNN reported on Wednesday.

The lawsuit, filed in US Federal court in Washington against the Justice Department and the FBI, claims that other media organizations should also be given access to the tapes, which amount to 44,000 hours of surveillance footage, the report said.

The plaintiffs also argue that denial of access is incongruent with the levels of access provided to the media outlets of footage related to the events on Capitol Hill in the past, the report said.

Central to the plaintiffs' argument is that the disclosure to Fox news makes the tapes available to members of the public at the network and since the Justice Department has copies of the tapes, it should have to provide access to other members of the public who request it, the report added.

The plaintiffs include CNN, Advance Publications, Associated Press, CBS News, Politico, Gannett, EW Scripps and the New York Times.

