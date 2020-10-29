UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Media Report 3 Dead In Nice Knife Attack, One Woman Beheaded

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 29th October 2020 | 02:39 PM

Media Report 3 Dead in Nice Knife Attack, One Woman Beheaded

The number of dead in a knife attack in the city of Nice in southern France increased to three, BFVTV broadcaster reported Thursday, citing a police source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2020) The number of dead in a knife attack in the city of Nice in southern France increased to three, BFVTV broadcaster reported Thursday, citing a police source.

According to Reuters news agency, a woman was beheaded in this attack.

On October 16, a school teacher was beheaded in a Parisian suburb. His attacker was shot dead by the police.

Related Topics

Dead Attack Police France Nice October Women

Recent Stories

COAS calls on PM Imran Khan

2 minutes ago

DC for making anti polio campaign successful

2 minutes ago

Inter district hockey tourney in Dec: Commissioner ..

2 minutes ago

Thai opposition figure charged over illegal protes ..

2 minutes ago

Mexico passes 90,000 virus deaths, Argentina recor ..

5 minutes ago

Mehwish Hayat vows to fulfil expectations on her s ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.