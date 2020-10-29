Media Report 3 Dead In Nice Knife Attack, One Woman Beheaded
Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 29th October 2020 | 02:39 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2020) The number of dead in a knife attack in the city of Nice in southern France increased to three, BFVTV broadcaster reported Thursday, citing a police source.
According to Reuters news agency, a woman was beheaded in this attack.
On October 16, a school teacher was beheaded in a Parisian suburb. His attacker was shot dead by the police.