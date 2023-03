(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2023) Media reports about the beginning of negotiations between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Syrian President Bashar Assad are false, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, media reported that Putin is holding talks with Assad.

"This is not true," Peskov said.