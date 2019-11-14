UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Media Reports Of Moscow Meddling In Bolivian Election Groundless- Russian Foreign Ministry

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Thu 14th November 2019 | 05:17 PM

Media Reports of Moscow Meddling in Bolivian Election Groundless- Russian Foreign Ministry

Media speculations of Russia allegedly trying to influence the disputed Bolivian presidential election are groundless, Russia's Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2019) Media speculations of Russia allegedly trying to influence the disputed Bolivian presidential election are groundless, Russia's Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

Some Bolivian media outlets had reported on October 24, citing The Project online publication, that Moscow sent several Russian political consultants La Paz to help Ex-Bolivian President Evo Morales win the contested election, in order to protect its commercial interests in the South American country.

"It is evident that the accusations that have been made [against Moscow] are groundless. The insinuations of Russia [allegedly] meddling in [Bolivia's] election is cliche propaganda from Russophobic media," the ministry said.

Related Topics

Election Moscow Russia La Paz October Media From

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, El Sisi witness exchange of sig ..

6 minutes ago

Pakistan Citizen Portal issues list of top 10 offi ..

7 minutes ago

Rabi says she was looking reasonable answer during ..

34 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, El Sisi hold official meeting

36 minutes ago

Russian Central Bank Expects Inflation in 2019 to ..

17 minutes ago

Men Volleyball event enter into semi-final stages

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.