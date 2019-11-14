Media Reports of Moscow Meddling in Bolivian Election Groundless- Russian Foreign Ministry

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2019) Media speculations of Russia allegedly trying to influence the disputed Bolivian presidential election are groundless, Russia's Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

Some Bolivian media outlets had reported on October 24, citing The Project online publication, that Moscow sent several Russian political consultants La Paz to help Ex-Bolivian President Evo Morales win the contested election, in order to protect its commercial interests in the South American country.

"It is evident that the accusations that have been made [against Moscow] are groundless. The insinuations of Russia [allegedly] meddling in [Bolivia's] election is cliche propaganda from Russophobic media," the ministry said.