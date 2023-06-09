UrduPoint.com

Media Reports On Cuba, China Building Military Base To Spy On US False - Foreign Ministry

Sumaira FH Published June 09, 2023 | 02:30 AM

Media Reports on Cuba, China Building Military Base to Spy on US False - Foreign Ministry

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2023) Havana has denied media reports about an alleged agreement between China and Cuba to build a military base to spy on the United States, Cuban Deputy Foreign Minister Carlos Fernandez de Cossio said Thursday.

Earlier in the day, The Wall Street Journal cited people familiar with the matter as saying that China and Cuba have allegedly concluded a secret multibillion-dollar deal for China to establish an electronic surveillance facility in Cuba about 100 miles from US southeastern coast to spy on US military bases, which would allow Beijing to capture US electronic communications and monitor its ship traffic.

"On June 8, American newspaper The Wall Street Journal published absolutely false and unfounded information, according to which there is a military agreement between Cuba and China to build a base for spying," the deputy minister tweeted, adding that "all these lies are being promoted with the insidious intention of justifying the strengthening of the blockade (of Cuba), aggression against Cuba and deceiving the opinion of the American and world community.

"

John Kirby, the Coordinator for Strategic Communications at the National Security Council of the US, said earlier on Thursday that the White House was aware of the alleged agreement between China and Cuba but considered them "not accurate."

Related Topics

World China White House Traffic Beijing Havana United States Cuba June Media All From Agreement

Recent Stories

UAE Fund Transfer System processed transactions wo ..

UAE Fund Transfer System processed transactions worth AED 3.89 trillion in Q1 20 ..

2 hours ago
 Students across the UAE take part in MBRSC’s spa ..

Students across the UAE take part in MBRSC’s space science education programme

3 hours ago
 Swedish Defense Minister Believes Nordic States Se ..

Swedish Defense Minister Believes Nordic States Seeing More Alignment in Defense ..

3 hours ago
 Biden Says Believes Will Continue to Have Support ..

Biden Says Believes Will Continue to Have Support From Congress to Fund Aid for ..

3 hours ago
 PPP candidate wins AJK by-poll against PMLN

PPP candidate wins AJK by-poll against PMLN

3 hours ago
 US, UK Will Continue to Underline That Food Suppli ..

US, UK Will Continue to Underline That Food Supplies Not Target of Sanctions - D ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.