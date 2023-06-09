Media Reports on Cuba, China Building Military Base to Spy on US False - Foreign Ministry

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2023) Havana has denied media reports about an alleged agreement between China and Cuba to build a military base to spy on the United States, Cuban Deputy Foreign Minister Carlos Fernandez de Cossio said Thursday.

Earlier in the day, The Wall Street Journal cited people familiar with the matter as saying that China and Cuba have allegedly concluded a secret multibillion-dollar deal for China to establish an electronic surveillance facility in Cuba about 100 miles from US southeastern coast to spy on US military bases, which would allow Beijing to capture US electronic communications and monitor its ship traffic.

"On June 8, American newspaper The Wall Street Journal published absolutely false and unfounded information, according to which there is a military agreement between Cuba and China to build a base for spying," the deputy minister tweeted, adding that "all these lies are being promoted with the insidious intention of justifying the strengthening of the blockade (of Cuba), aggression against Cuba and deceiving the opinion of the American and world community.

"

John Kirby, the Coordinator for Strategic Communications at the National Security Council of the US, said earlier on Thursday that the White House was aware of the alleged agreement between China and Cuba but considered them "not accurate."