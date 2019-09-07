According to Ukrainian media, a plane with Russians, whose release had been discussed by Moscow and Kiev, took off from Borispol airport in Ukraine

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2019) According to Ukrainian media, a plane with Russians, whose release had been discussed by Moscow and Kiev, took off from Borispol airport in Ukraine.

According to Strana.ua outlet, the plane flew out at 10:06 a.m. local time (7:06 GMT).

Russia and Ukraine began work on the simultaneous release of detained and convicted persons in the end of the summer. Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the Eastern Economic Forum that the issue would be settled in the near future.

On Friday, Ukrainian lawyer Valentin Rybin said on Facebook that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had pardoned people, whose simultaneous release was discussed by Kiev and Moscow.

Sputnik cannot confirm that the plane took off yet.