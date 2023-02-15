MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2023) Media representatives from unfriendly countries will not be invited to Russian President Vladimir Putin's address to the Federal Assembly on February 21, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"As for the president's address to the Federal Assembly, foreign media representing friendly countries will be accredited there. Foreign media from unfriendly countries will not be invited," Peskov told reporters.